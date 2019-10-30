HBO Max to Launch in May 2020 Featuring Original and Classic Offerings

WarnerMedia announced the official launch date of HBO Max during a livestream event on Tuesday. The new streaming subscription service will make its debut in May 2020, offering a slate of new original programming alongside beloved classic offerings.

During the event, the company announced the service would offer 10,000 hours of premium content and would be available for $14.99 a month. HBO subscribers who already have one of AT&T’s TV services will receive HBO Max for free for one year.

HBO Max will feature its own shows — such as Westworld, Barry and Succession — but it will also expand its programming to include beloved series from WarnerMedia properties, which include Warner Bros., New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS and Cartoon Network. The entire Friends, Big Bang Theory, Pretty Little Liars and Sesame Street slate are among its offerings in its library. Classic and new original films, which will include a documentary on Anthony Bourdain, will also be available.

HBO Max will also broadcast three new seasons of South Park after they air on Comedy Central as well as three new seasons of the Adult Swim show, Rick and Morty. A Love Life anthology series featuring Anna Kendrick, a Gossip Girl revival, a Grease spin-off series and a superhero anthology series and Green Lantern-inspired series are among the network’s planned upcoming original new programs.