HBO Announces New Episode of True Crime Docuseries ‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark’

One-hour special will focus on Golden State Killer’s public sentencing hearing and another cold case author Michelle McNamara was investigating

In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Joseph James DeAngelo, charged with being the Golden State Killer, appears in court in Sacramento, Calif. The 74-year-old former police officer is tentatively set to plead guilty Monday, June 29, 2020, to being the elusive Golden State Killer. The hearing comes 40 years after a sadistic suburban rapist terrorized California in what investigators only later realized were a series of linked assaults and slayings.

HBO has announced a special episode of I’ll Be Gone in the Dark that will focus on the developments in the Golden State Killer case after the true-crime docuseries aired.

The new episode will premiere June 21st, just under a year after former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo pleaded guilty to multiple counts of rape, kidnapping, and murder in connection to the East Area Rapist and Golden State Killer cases.

When DeAngelo was sentenced to life in prison in August 2020, many of his survivors convened at his hearing to talk publicly about the pain they suffered and face their attacker for the first time since the incident.

The episode will also feature another cold case that Michelle McNamara — the author of the book I’ll Be Gone in the Dark who relentlessly investigated the case but died in 2016, prior to DeAngelo’s arrest — was working on: the rape and murder of Kathy Lombardo in 1984 in McNamara’s hometown of Oak Park, Illinois, not far from where the author grew up. McNamara cited the Lombardo murder as the start of a life-long fascination with unsolved murders.

The special episode will return to Oak Park, where in 2013 McNamara conducted interviews with residents of present-day Oak Park and, through her research, found inconsistencies in the police work.

The one-hour special episode was directed by Elizabeth Wolff (who also helmed the I’ll Be Gone in the Dark series) and executive-produced by Liz Garbus. The episode will air on June 21st at 10 p.m. on HBO and stream on HBO Max.

