HBO Confirms ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

HBO has ordered a Game of Thrones prequel series titled House of the Dragon, which will center around House Targaryen, Variety reports.

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 book, Fire and Blood, a companion to the main A Song of Ice and Fire series, which inspired Game of Thrones. HBO placed a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for the show, which will be set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will tell the story of the House Targaryen, the ruling house into which Emilia Clarke’s GoT character Daenerys Targaryen was eventually born.

Martin co-created the new series with Ryan Condal, who will serve as co-showrunner alongside Miguel Sapochnik, who’s set to direct the pilot and several more episodes. Sapochnik is a Game of Thrones vet who directed six episodes of the series and won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing in 2016 for the “Battle of the Bastards” episode. Condal, meanwhile, co-created and served as showrunner on the sci-fi drama Colony, while his film credits include scripts for Hercules and Rampage.

HBO’s decision to greenlight House of the Dragon notably came just hours after the network canceled a separate in-the-works Game of Thrones prequel starring Naomi Watts. The planned series was to take place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones and would have featured a predominately female cast and creative team, including showrunner Jane Goldman, director S.J. Clarkson and cast members Naomi Ackie and Denise Gough.