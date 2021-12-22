Hitmen, AI, Dragons, Oh My: HBO Teases 2022 Lineup With ‘Barry,’ ‘Westworld,’ ‘House of the Dragon’

HBO has offered up a glimpse of its 2022 lineup in a new teaser that includes previously unseen footage from shows like Westworld, His Dark Materials, and The Flight Attendant.

There’s admittedly not much to glean from the new teaser about what any of these shows have in store, but there’s plenty of returning hits and highly anticipated new shows to look forward to. Bill Hader’s hitman dramedy Barry will be back, as will Euphoria, The Righteous Gemstones, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and Hacks. New series set to premiere in 2022 include the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, the historical drama The Gilded Age, the time-traveling romance The Time Traveller’s Wife, and the “Showtime Lakers” bio-series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

Other shows with new footage featured in the trailer include an upcoming limited series about the Watergate break-in, The White House Plumbers (starring Woody Harrelson as E. Howard Hunt and Justin Theroux as G. Gordon Diddy), and We Own This City, another limited series from David Simon and George Pelecanos about the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force. Additionally, there are glimpses of DMZ, a four-part adaptation of the DC Comic of the same name, helmed by Ava DuVernay and Robert Patino; The Staircase, a scripted adaptation of the acclaimed French true-crime docuseries; and Julia, a series about the life of celebrated chef Julia Child (played by Sarah Lancashire).