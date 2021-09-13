 Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld Star in New 'Hawkeye' Trailer: Watch - Rolling Stone
Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld Mix Holiday Cheer and Superhero Action in New ‘Hawkeye’ Trailer

Latest Marvel series will premiere on Disney+ in November

Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld link up for some archery action in the new trailer for Hawkeye, set to premiere November 24th on Disney+.

The latest Marvel series finds Renner reprising his role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, who wants nothing more than to spend a normal Christmas with his family. Those plans, however, are inevitably interrupted after someone from Barton’s past unexpectedly returns. The trailer doesn’t really make clear what the threat is, but one figure from Barton’s past that does return is Captain America — in the form of a Broadway musical (the clip even teases a big dance number).

To help him fight this foe, Barton partners with Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), an up-and-coming archer with superhero ambitions of her own. Together, the pair find themselves in the thick of some holiday-tinged action, including what looks to be a final battle, fittingly, set under the lights of the giant Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Along with Renner and Steinfeld, Hawkeye features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and Alaqua Cox.

