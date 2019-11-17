Watch Harry Styles Play ‘Funeral DJ’ on ‘SNL’

Harry Styles and Chris Redd play a pair of “Funeral DJs” in a wacky sketch from Saturday’s SNL.

The bit opens with a priest (Mikey Day) paying tribute to the late Betty as her family looks on mournfully. But the tone shifts after he introduces the woman’s “close personal friends” Marcus and Luke. “As it says in the book of Psalms, ‘praise the Lord, our God, with timbrel and dancing,'” Day’s character says. “So we’d like to close out today’s ceremony with a musical tribute.”

The room then grows confused as massive electronic beats and concert-style fog fill the room. “How are we all doing tonight?” the DJs ask, shifting from boisterous stage banter (“Get your sad ass up right now!”) to somber meditations on death soundtracked by hit ballads like Sarah McLachlan’s “Angel” and R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts.”

After their manager (Pete Davidson) circles the parlor to collect tithes, the DJs perform one final awkward tribute: ripping off their pants to reveal “R.I.P.” underwear.

Styles pulled double-duty as host and musical guest on Saturday’s episode, staging the live TV debuts of his new songs “Watermelon Sugar” and “Lights Up.”