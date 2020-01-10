Harry Styles Is a Deer in Headlights During a Game of ‘Burning Questions’ on ‘Ellen’

Harry Styles managed to survive an interrogation about his underwear preference, guilty pleasures and more during a round of “Burning Questions” on Ellen Friday.

The game got off to a delightful start when Styles had to ask Ellen DeGeneres to help explain the difference in shape between boxers and briefs (he ultimately went with briefs). From there, the pop star copped to his three favorite body parts on a woman (eyes, smile, character — aww), a lie he recently told (that he wanted to play this game) and his biggest fear (“Dying,” he deadpanned, before quickly quipping, “That was dark”).

Later in the game, Styles joked that his signature fragrance would be called “Boxers or Briefs” and said one of his favorite songs to listen to in the car was Cheryl Lynn’s “Got to Be Real.” His best answer, however, came when DeGeneres asked him what his guilty pleasure was. After thinking it over for a moment, Styles said with a grin, “Working out to One Direction.”

Styles released his most recent album, Fine Line, back in December. He’s set to embark on a North American tour in support of the record June 26th in Philadelphia.