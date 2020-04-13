Hannah Gadsby’s New Standup Special ‘Douglas’ Is Named After Her Dog

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas, the second Netflix comedy special by the Tasmanian comedian, will premiere on the streaming platform this spring, on May 26th.

Gadsby named the new special after her eldest dog Douglas, and in a press release, the show is described as “a tour from the dog park to the renaissance and back guided by one of comedy’s most sparkling and surprising minds.”

“I’m excited for you to see it,” Gadsby said in a video announcement. “It’s gonna be good — unless you don’t like it. Then it’s still going to be good, and you’ll be wrong.”

Gadsby released her debut special, Nanette, on Netflix in 2018, earning widespread acclaim and introducing her to an international audience. The special — while divisive for some due to its lack of traditional standup comedy — was considered groundbreaking for its genre-bending elements: It incorporated confessional stories from Gadsby’s personal life, biographical lessons from history and impassioned political statements on her LGBTQ identity. Nanette went on to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special in 2019.