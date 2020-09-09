Halsey Steps Into Acting With YA Thriller Adaptation ‘The Player’s Table’

Halsey will officially step into the acting world in the upcoming series The Player’s Table, based on Jessica Goodman’s YA thriller They Wish They Were Us (via Deadline).

Sydney Sweeney (Sharp Objects, The Handmaid’s Tale, Euphoria) will star in the show, which revolves around an elite Long Island prep school and a secret society dubbed the Players. Sweeney will play Jill, a senior who finds herself growing increasingly disenchanted with society as she delves into the death of her best friend Shaila, who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend Graham three years prior.

Halsey will co-star as Graham’s sister, Rachel Calloway, a former Player who’s convinced her brother is innocent. Together, Rachel and Jill dig deep into the Players’ secrets, hoping to exonerate Graham before he turns 18.

Sweeney’s newly-lanuched Fifty-Fifty Films will executive produce the show, along with Jean-Marc Vallée and Nathan Ross’ Crazyrose and Endeavor Content. Halsey is also set to produce, while Annabelle Attanasio (Mickey and the Bear) will write.

Halsey and Sweeney notably worked together previously when the actress appeared in the singer’s carnivalesque video for “Graveyard,” off her 2020 album Manic.

Earlier this summer, Halsey announced her first book of poetry, I Would Leave Me If I Could, out November 10th via Simon & Schuster. “Poetry infuses everything Halsey does — from music to painting and performing — so it’s hardly a surprise she’s so gifted with verse,” Simon & Schuster’s Executive Editor Stephanie Frerich wrote in a statement. “We were immediately captivated by her poems the way millions are by her music.”