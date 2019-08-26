Watch Hailee Steinfeld’s Writerly Rebellion in New ‘Dickinson’ Trailer

Hailee Steinfeld captures Emily Dickinson’s rebellious spirit in the new trailer for Dickinson, debuting this fall on Apple TV+. The series stars Steinfeld as the 19th century poet, who famously pursued writing against the wishes of her family, who wanted her to be a proper lady.

“Set in the 19th century, Dickinson is a coming-of-age story that finds Emily Dickinson to be an unexpected hero for our millennial era,” reads the show synopsis, and the trailer captures just as much. In it, Dickinson and her friends are shown dancing and skipping about to a fitting yet anachronistic hip-hop beat. The clip also features an excerpt from one of Dickinson’s most notable poems, “Wild Nights”: “Wild nights/Were I with thee/Wild nights should be/Our luxury.”