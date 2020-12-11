 Emily Dickinson Steps Into the Spotlight in 'Dickinson' Season Two Trailer - Rolling Stone
Emily Dickinson Steps Into the Spotlight in ‘Dickinson’ Season Two Trailer

Apple TV+ drops trailer in time for Emily Dickinson’s birthday — and Hailee Steinfeld’s

Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Hailee Steinfeld returns as the legendary poet in Dickinson Season Two, out January 8th on Apple TV+.

The streaming service timed the trailer release with Emily Dickinson’s birthday (December 10th) and Steinfeld’s (December 11th). The clip features Dickinson meeting Samuel Bowles (Finn Jones), who helps bring her to fame. “I’m always interested in hearing a new voice,” he tells her. “How do you want to be remembered?”

Dickinson was created, written, and executive produced by Alena Smith. The new season brings back a cast that includes Wiz Khalifa as Death, as well as Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss, and Adrian Blake Enscoe. Nick Kroll is set to appear as Edgar Allen Poe, Ayo Edebiri stars as Hattie, and Timothy Simons will play Frederick Law Olmstead.

Apple TV+ will release three of the 10 episodes on January 8th, followed by a weekly episode premiering every Friday.

