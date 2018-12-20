Watch Hailee Steinfeld Belt Bee Gees, TLC, More on ‘Fallon’

Hailee Steinfeld and Jimmy Fallon performed an impromptu medley that criss-crossed the pop spectrum during a game of “Beat Battle” on The Tonight Show Wednesday. The game found the Roots kicking out a nondescript groove over which Steinfeld and Fallon were tasked with singing whatever song came to mind. While Fallon noted there would be no winners and losers, he did quip, “If you can’t think of a song, you lose.”

Over a subtle shuffle from the Roots, Fallon kicked things off with a delightfully mealy-mouthed rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Delicate,” while Steinfeld took the groove back to the Nineties with TLC’s “No Scrubs.” Over the second beat, Fallon and Steinfeld managed to go from Camila Cabello to Maroon 5 to Shaggy to Whitney Houston to Smash Mouth to Miley Cyrus. The third round opened with Steinfeld pulling out the Bee Gees’ classic “Night Fever,” while Fallon swiftly followed with a rendition of Steinfeld’s own “Love Myself.”

During her Tonight Show appearance Steinfeld also performed her new single, “Back to Life.” The track appears on the soundtrack for Steinfeld’s latest film, the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee.