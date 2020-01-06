 Watch the Trailer for Gwyneth Paltrow's 'The Goop Lab' Netflix Series - Rolling Stone
Watch the Trailer for Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘The Goop Lab’ Netflix Series

Six-episode series will explore “health and wellness” through Paltrow’s lifestyle brand

By

Netflix announced Monday (with a very cheeky poster — see below) that the six-episode series on Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop will be released January 24th on the platform. The Goop Lab will be hosted by Paltrow and Goop Chief Content Officer Elise Loehnen.

In the accompanying trailer, Paltrow consults health researchers, doctors and “alternative health practitioners” on a variety of subjects from women’s reproductive health and sexual pleasure to psychedelics and anti-aging/”longevity” techniques. The clip also shows interviews with patients of alternative health practices, such as orgasmic meditation.

“The Goop Lab explores the universal questions we’re inherently curious about,” Paltrow said in a statement. “We took the open-minded approach that we’ve cultivated at Goop and applied a different, visual lens with Netflix. In the process, we found new ways to answer this: ‘How do we make the most of our lives?'”

Goop has come under fire in recent years for its dubious wellness claims for its products. In September 2018, the company agreed to pay $145,000 in civil penalties in a settlement in California over misleading claims regarding its jade and quartz “eggs” for vaginal health. Goop has also sold products like “adrenal fatigue” supplements and an “energy sticker” spray meant to “protect” individuals from psychological and emotional harm.

