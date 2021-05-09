See Grimes as Princess Peach, Elon Musk as Wario in ‘SNL’ Mario Murder Trial Sketch

Grimes appeared as Princess Peach in a Saturday Night Live sketch where Wario, played by host Elon Musk, is on trial for Super Mario’s murder.

“Tune into SNL tonight to watch me try acting,” Grimes teased earlier in the day prior to her partner’s controversial hosting gig.

In the sketch — a nod to the news that Nintendo was allegedly killing off its chief mascot — Wario is accused of murdering Mario. However, the villain’s defense attorney (played by Mikey Day) exposes that Mario’s brother Luigi (Kyle Mooney) and longtime flame Princess Peach were having an affair.

“I a-never touch him under the overalls,” Grimes’ Princess Peach declares in her one-line cameo.

Luigi then threatens Wario with a lethal red turtle shell, but court proceedings are suddenly interrupted by Pete Davidson’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who reveals that the entire sketch was just an ad for the “Italian-American Anti-Defamation League.”

Following Musk’s SNL episode, the Tesla and SpaceX mogul revealed that the Wario sketch was his favorite of the night: