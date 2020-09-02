Brooklyn High School Students Fight for Justice in ‘Grand Army’ Trailer

Netflix has released the first look at Grand Army, an upcoming young adult drama that debuts October 16th on the streaming platform.

Set at the fictional Grand Army High, the largest public high school in Brooklyn, the show follows five high school students as they struggle with the challenges of growing up in an ever-changing world. Grand Army is based off of Slut, Katie Cappiello’s 2013 play that reckons with teenage sexual assault; as seen in the trailer, the show expands the play’s themes to include issues of racial justice, school shootings and other obstacles faced by today’s teenagers.

“I don’t have all the answers, but to be honest, it matters who you talk to,” Grand Army star Odley Jean says in the trailer. “It matters who you’re comfortable with. It matters who hears you, who says, ‘I understand.’ We need someone to hear us.”

Grand Army stars Odessa A’zion, Odley Jean, Maliq Johnson, Amalia Yoo, Amir Bageria, Alphonso Jones, Brittany Adebumola, Crystal Nelson, Naiya Ortiz, Brian Altemus, Thelonius “Monk” Serrel Freed, Anthony Ippolito, Jaden Jordan, Ashley Ganger, Sydney Meyer, Marcela Avelina, August Rosenstein, David Ianocco, Lola Blackman and Keara Graves. The show is directed by So Yong Kim, Darnell Martin, Tina Mabry, Silas Howard and Clement Virgo, and executive produced by Katie Cappiello, Josh Donen, Nicolette Donen, Elizabeth Kling, Beau Willimon and Jordan Tappis.