Brooklyn Teens Ride the Highs and Lows of Adolescence in ‘Grand Army’ Trailer

Show will premiere on Netflix October 16th

Jon Blistein

Netflix has released the full trailer for its upcoming young adult drama, Grand Army, which will premiere October 16th.

The show is centered around a group of kids at the fictional Grand Army High in Brooklyn as they balance all the anxieties, pressures and joys that come with being a teenager. The trailer doesn’t offer much in the way of plot specifics, but captures an overall mood of peak adolescence packed with athletics, band practices, extracurricular activism, late-night partying, budding relationships, disintegrating relationships and more.

Early in the trailer one character, Leila Kwan (played by Amalia Yoo) sums up the entirety of the teenage experience while speaking with a counselor, who remarks that she looks much happier than the last time they met. “Yeah, well,” Leila replies in a sarcastic sing-song voice, “it’s a disguise!”

Along with Yoo, Grand Army stars Odessa A’zion, Odley Jean, Maliq Johnson, Amir Bageria, Alphonso Jones, Brittany Adebumola, Crystal Nelson, Naiya Ortiz, Brian Altemus, Thelonius “Monk” Serrel Freed, Anthony Ippolito, Jaden Jordan, Ashley Ganger, Sydney Meyer, Marcela Avelina, August Rosenstein, David Iacono, Lola Blackman and Keara Graves. The show is based on Katie Cappiello’s 2013 play about teenage sexual assault, Slut.

In This Article: Netflix

