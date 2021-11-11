Gossip Girl Trailer Teases Scheming, Hook-Ups in Upcoming Part Two

Expect more NSFW drama in the upcoming episodes of Gossip Girl, which returns for the second part of season one on November 25th on HBO Max. The new episodes will continue the story from part one, which debuted in July, as teased in a new trailer.

“She’s baaack,” a synopsis noted. “Gossip Girl is ready to return for her second act, and she’s holding nothing back. Give thanks, followers. She’ll see you at Thanksgiving. XOXO.”

Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, the series returns to the Upper East Side where a new generation of New York private school teens are dealing with the return of Gossip Girl.

The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, which was developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. While not a direct sequel, the reboot picks up nine years after the action of the CW series that ran from 2007 to 2012.

Gossip Girl stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith, with actress Kristen Bell back as the titular narrator.