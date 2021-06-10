‘Gossip Girl’ Returns to the Upper East Side in New Trailer

The scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite are back on display in a new trailer for HBO Max’s upcoming Gossip Girl reboot.

The glossy clip teases a new ruling class of students, whose ranks are shaken by the arrival of a newcomer. There are the requisite hook-ups, fashion shows and dramatic conversations, all set to Frank Ocean’s fitting track “Super Rich Kids.”

The show’s synopsis notes, “Nine years ago, the original Gossip Girl website shut down. But after a new generation of New York’s young elite takes control of private school Constance Billard, the notorious blogger remerges as the number one source into their scandalous lives.” In the update, Gossip Girl is an Instagram account rather than a blog, with actress Kristen Bell back as the titular narrator.

HBO Max previously teased the series’ cast last month, which includes Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith.

The Gossip Girl reboot was developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, and is based on Cecily von Ziegesar’s novel series. While not a direct sequel, the reboot picks up nine years after the action of the CW series that ran from 2007 to 2012.

Gossip Girl premieres July 8th on HBO Max.