 HBO Max Reveals New 'Gossip Girl' Cast in Reboot Trailer - Rolling Stone
HBO Max Reveals New ‘Gossip Girl’ Cast in Reboot Trailer

Kristen Bell’s narrator returns to loom over new group of young New York elites

HBO Max has shared the first teaser trailer for its Gossip Girl reboot, which arrives on the streaming service almost a decade after the cult series’ run on the CW ended.

While the preview focuses on the new group of young New York elites — played by Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith — there is one returning cast member from the original series: Kristen Bell, who served as the mysterious narrator of Gossip Girl and reprises that role in the reboot.

The Gossip Girl reboot was developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, and is based on Cecily von Ziegesar’s novel series. While not a direct sequel, the reboot picks up nine years after the action of the CW series that ran from 2007 to 2012; in the reboot, the eponymous Gossip Girl blog reactivates after its nearly decade-long hiatus.

Gossip Girl 2.0 premieres July 8th on HBO Max.

