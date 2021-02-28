Golden Globes 2021: The Complete Winners List

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami…
Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Film
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Best Screenplay
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Best Animated Film
Soul
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Wolfwalkers