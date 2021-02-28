Golden Globes 2021: The Complete Winners List

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami…

Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Film

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Best Screenplay

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Best Animated Film

Soul

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Wolfwalkers