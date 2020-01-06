Golden Globes 2020: The Complete Winners List

Best Film – Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Film – Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood

Dolemite is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Rocketman

Best TV Series – Drama

Succession

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Best TV Series – Comedy

Fleabag

Barry

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Actor – Drama

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Christian Bale – Ford v. Ferrari

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best Actress – Drama

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Cynthio Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronana – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Daniel Craig – Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina – The Farewell

Ana de Armas – Knives Out

Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart

Emma Thompson – Late Night

Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go Bernadette

Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones

Rami Malek – Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Billy Porter – Pose

Best Actor in a TV Series – Comedy

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Ben Platt – The Politician

Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself

Bill Hader – Barry

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Best Actress in a TV Series – Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Annette Benning – The Report

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Best Actor – Miniseries or TV Movie

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice

Chris Abbott – Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Best Actress – Miniseries or TV Movie

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon

Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever – Unbelievable

Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable

Joey King – The Act

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl

Alan Arkin – Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Andrew Scott – Fleabag

Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

Patricia Arquette – The Act

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Best Miniseries or TV Film

Chernobyl

Catch-22

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Director

Sam Mendes – 1917

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Best Foreign Language Film

Parasite

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Animated Film

Missing Link

Frozen 2

The Lion King

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Best Screenplay

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Best Original Song

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman

“Beautiful Ghosts” – Cats

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2

“Spirit” – The Lion King

“Stand Up” – Harriet

Best Original Score

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn

Alexandre Desplat – Little Women

Thomas Newman – 1917

Randy Newman – Marriage Story