Home TV TV News

Golden Globes 2020: The Complete Winners List

Our complete, updated list of tonight’s big award winners

77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepting the award for Best Actress - TV Series, Musical or Comedy for "Fleabag" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepts the award for Best Actress - TV Series, Musical or Comedy for "Fleabag" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Best Film – Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes

Best Film – Musical or Comedy
Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood
Dolemite is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Rocketman

Best TV Series – Drama
Succession
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show

Best TV Series – Comedy
Fleabag
Barry
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

Best Actor – Drama
Joaquin PhoenixJoker
Christian Bale – Ford v. Ferrari
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best Actress – Drama
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Cynthio Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronana – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Daniel Craig – Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy
AwkwafinaThe Farewell
Ana de Armas – Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
Emma Thompson – Late Night
Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go Bernadette

Best Supporting Actor
Brad PittOnce Upon A Time … In Hollywood
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama
Brian Cox – Succession
Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Billy Porter – Pose

Best Actor in a TV Series – Comedy
Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Ben Platt – The Politician
Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself
Bill Hader – Barry
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Best Actress in a TV Series – Comedy
Phoebe Waller-BridgeFleabag
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Supporting Actress
Laura DernMarriage Story
Annette Benning – The Report
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Best Actor – Miniseries or TV Movie
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
Chris Abbott – Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Best Actress – Miniseries or TV Movie
Michelle WilliamsFosse/Verdon
Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever – Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable
Joey King – The Act

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series
Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl
Alan Arkin – Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series
Patricia Arquette – The Act
Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Best Miniseries or TV Film
Chernobyl
Catch-22
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

Best Director
Sam Mendes – 1917
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Quentin TarantinoOnce Upon A Time In Hollywood
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker

Best Foreign Language Film
Parasite
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Animated Film
Missing Link
Frozen 2
The Lion King
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Best Screenplay
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Best Original Song
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman
“Beautiful Ghosts” – Cats
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2
“Spirit” – The Lion King
“Stand Up” – Harriet

Best Original Score
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn
Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
Thomas Newman – 1917
Randy Newman – Marriage Story

