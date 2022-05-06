Watch the Cast of ‘Girls5Eva’ Bring Chaos to ‘Rolling Stone on Twitch’

The cast of Peacock’s Emmy-nominated Girls5Eva recently appeared on Rolling Stone’s Twitch channel to promote the show’s second season premiere on the streaming service. Kicking things off with an impromptu rendition of 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up,” series leads Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps brought frenetic energy to the studio — which would only be the beginning of the delightfully off-the-rails interview.

Proudly declaring that they’d all had a few drinks earlier in the day, the quartet opted to choose chaos almost immediately by commandeering their mics and going full tilt on the interpersonal banter.

Actress Paula Pell, who plays Gloria McManus in the show, set the tone with a provocative question for viewers: “Am I wearing pants? And can someone tell me what a Twitch stream is? Because I thought that’s something I tell my urologist.”

From there, the interview spiraled further into delightful mania. The stars reminisced on their time working together, discussed the creative freedom that comes with age, and celebrated one another with a handful of musical interludes along the way.

Watch an edited version of the interview below:

Season Two of the acclaimed show premiered May 5, with the first three episodes available to view. New episodes will appear weekly. This season picks up with the group going into “album mode” as they deal with the pressure of producing a studio album after Season One’s triumphant reunion.

To see full-length interviews and to participate in live Q&As, tune-in to Rolling Stone on Twitch weekdays from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. EDT. Follow us on Twitch to become part of the story in the chat, and subscribe for exclusive members-only bonuses. To continue the chat 24/7, join our Discord server.