Gina Carano Dropped from ‘Mandalorian’ Following ‘Abhorrent’ Social Media Posts

Gina Carano has been dropped from The Mandalorian, Variety reports. Lucasfilm said the actress is not currently employed by the company after she drew criticism for “abhorrent” social media posts.

Carano portrayed Cara Dune, a former Rebel trooper who became a Marshal for the New Republic, in the first two seasons of the Disney Plus series.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The actress made several offensive social media posts on Tuesday night, including one comparing current political dissension to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors… even by children,” Carano wrote Instagram. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”

Another post featured a photo of someone wearing several masks, which was captioned, “Meanwhile in California…” Both posts have been deleted from Carano’s Instagram.

Prior to being dropped from the series, there had been speculation that Carano’s character might get a spin-off and an episode in November was built around Cara Dune. In December, Disney Plus announced Mandalorian spinoff series, Rangers of the New Republic, which could have potentially featured Carano.