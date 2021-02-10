 Gina Carano Dropped from 'The Mandalorian' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Jeep Pulls Bruce Springsteen Super Bowl Ad Following DWI Revelation
Home TV TV News

Gina Carano Dropped from ‘Mandalorian’ Following ‘Abhorrent’ Social Media Posts

Lucasfilm parted ways with the actress who played Cara Dune for two seasons

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gina Carano is Cara Dune in THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

Gina Carano has been dropped from 'The Mandalorian' after the actress shared "abhorrent" social media posts.

Justin Lubin /Lucasfilm Ltd.

Gina Carano has been dropped from The Mandalorian, Variety reports. Lucasfilm said the actress is not currently employed by the company after she drew criticism for “abhorrent” social media posts.

Carano portrayed Cara Dune, a former Rebel trooper who became a Marshal for the New Republic, in the first two seasons of the Disney Plus series.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The actress made several offensive social media posts on Tuesday night, including one comparing current political dissension to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors… even by children,” Carano wrote Instagram. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”

Another post featured a photo of someone wearing several masks, which was captioned, “Meanwhile in California…” Both posts have been deleted from Carano’s Instagram.

Prior to being dropped from the series, there had been speculation that Carano’s character might get a spin-off and an episode in November was built around Cara Dune. In December, Disney Plus announced Mandalorian spinoff series, Rangers of the New Republic, which could have potentially featured Carano.

In This Article: Disney Plus, The Mandalorian

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.