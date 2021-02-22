Gillian Anderson to Play Eleanor Roosevelt in ‘The First Lady’ Series

Gillian Anderson has been cast as Eleanor Roosevelt in the upcoming Showtime anthology series The First Lady. Anderson joins previously announced series leads Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer, who will portray Michelle Obama and Betty Ford, respectively.

“Gillian Anderson is an actress of incredible range and exquisite talent — she is the perfect choice to complete this powerhouse trio, who will inhabit the roles of these iconic women,” Showtime Executive Vice President of Scripted Programming Amy Israel said. “It’s inspiring to have Gillian, Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Susanne Bier, and Cathy Schulman at the forefront of The First Lady. They have truly set the stage for a landmark Showtime series.”

The First Lady will follow the history of the American presidency through the lens of women in the White House. The series also stars Aaron Eckhart as President Gerald Ford, and additional guest stars include Judy Greer as Betty Ford’s trusted confidante and social secretary Nancy Howe, Jayme Lawson as young Michelle Obama, Kristine Forseth as young Betty Ford, and Rhys Wakefield as President Ford’s Deputy Chief of Staff Dick Cheney. The First Lady is written and executive produced by Aaron Cooley.

Anderson most recently portrayed another historical figure, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, in Season 4 of the Netflix series The Crown.