Giancarlo Esposito to Host New ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Better Call Saul’-Inspired Docuseries

Giancarlo Esposito will host a new digital docuseries, The Broken and the Bad, that will delve into famous moments from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, and tie them to similar real-world stories. The web series will premiere July 9th to coincide with a week of special Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul programming on AMC.

Per a press release, The Broken and the Bad is “inspired by the most memorable characters, situations and themes of the Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad universe and focuses on the real-world stories that mirror the fictional worlds of both shows.”

Esposito, who portrays chicken maven/drug lord Gus Fring on both shows, will guide the series as it dives into the psychology of con artists and hit men, and the economics of massive drug operations, among other stories. One episode will even center around the one town in America where those with electromagnetic hypersensitivity can live in peace — a nod to the ailment suffered by Saul Goodman’s brother, Chuck (played by Michael McKean), on Better Call Saul.

Along with the premiere of The Broken and the Bad, AMC’s special Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul programming will include a day-long marathon comprising all of Better Call Saul’s fifth season. The episodes will be interspersed with bonus content featuring stars like Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn. The marathon will take place July 9th, starting at 9 a.m. ET and ending at 9:30 p.m. ET.

AMC will also air two films starring Breaking Bad’s own Bryan Cranston, Godzilla and Wakefield, back-to-back on July 6th starting at 5:15 p.m. ET. Cranston will appear in special interstitial content throughout the broadcast of both movies.