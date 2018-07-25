Georgia Lawmaker Resigns After Yelling ‘N-Word’ on ‘Who Is America?’

Jason Spencer, the Georgia lawmaker who used a racial slur on Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who Is America?, resigned from the state Legislature, where he served four terms, following his appearance on the Showtime series.

Spencer’s resignation takes effect July 31st, House Speaker David Ralston’s office confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In the Who Is America? segment, Cohen’s Israeli anti-terrorism expert convinced Spencer to impersonate a Chinese person, drop his pants to expose his buttocks and say “nigger,” which Spencer screamed repeatedly.

“The actions and language used by Jason Spencer are appalling and offensive. There is no excuse for this type of behavior, ever, and I am saddened and disgusted by it,” Georgia governor Nathan Deal tweeted after the segment aired.

Before the episode aired, Spencer blamed his behavior on Cohen exploiting the lawmaker’s paranoid state of mind after Spencer received death threats for proposing burqa-banning legislature, CNN reports.

“They exploited my state of mind for profit and notoriety,” said Spencer. “This media company’s deceptive and fraudulent behavior is exactly why President Donald Trump was elected.”

Spencer added, “I deeply regret the language I used at (Cohen’s) request as well as my participation in the ‘class’ in general. If I had not been so distracted by my fears, I never would have agreed to participate in the first place.”

Although Spencer resigned from his position, his time left in office was coming to an end: After four terms representing a conservative Georgia county, Spence was defeated in a Republican primary by challenger Steven Sainz, ending Spencer’s tenure in the state legislature following the November general election.