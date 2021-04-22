 George Floyd '20/20′ Special to Air on ABC - Rolling Stone
George Floyd ’20/20′ Special to Air on ABC

Two-hour special will examine Floyd’s life and the protests that erupted around the world in response to his murder at the hands of Minneapolis police

ABC News will air a two-hour 20/20 special on the life of George Floyd this Friday, April 23rd at 9:00 p.m. EST.

The special will feature interviews with the friends and family of Floyd, including Gianna Floyd, his youngest daughter.

“I see myself as being a black girl and being a black star for my daddy,” Gianna says in one of the special’s interviews alongside her mother, Roxie Washington. “I want to be that for my daddy.”

Other interview subjects include Christopher Martin, the former store clerk who testified that he regretted taking an allegedly counterfeit $20 bill from Floyd; Maya Santamaria, the former nightclub owner who employed both Floyd and Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted of murdering him; and Clarence Castile, uncle of Philando Castile, the victim of another high-profile police killing in Minneapolis.

The show will also report on the worldwide anti-police brutality protests that erupted in 2020 following Floyd’s death, leading up to the trial and conviction of Derek Chauvin earlier this week. The special will feature early responses to the verdict and speculate on what it could mean for the future of policing and racial equality in the U.S.

Janice Johnston, an executive producer from ABC News, told Variety: “What you will see on Friday night is the culmination of a year’s worth of our 20/20 team diving deep into this important cultural story, conducting interviews and constantly gathering reporting on who George Floyd was, coupled with historic breaking news moments captured by ABC News’ journalists across the division.”

The program is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach.

