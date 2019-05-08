See George Clooney Blast ‘Dumbf-ckery’ of Trump, Climate Change Skeptics on ‘Kimmel’

George Clooney took a stand against “rampant dumbfuckery” — including climate deniers, the antivaxx movement and President Trump’s windmill-cancer warnings — in a hilarious Jimmy Kimmel Live bit from Tuesday’s episode. The actor-director outlined his vision to stop such “highly contagious” “dumb shit” via a fake organization called United to Defeat Untruthful Misinformation and Support Science, or UDUMASS.

“Science has given us unprecedented knowledge of the natural world, from subatomic particles to the majesty of space,” Clooney said. “Science enables us to cure diseases, to communicate across great distances and to fly. Tragically, though, the volumes of invaluable knowledge gathered over centuries are now threatened by an epidemic of dumb fucking idiots saying dumb fucking shit” — including the now-infamous 2015 clip of Senator James Inhofe (R-Okla.) tossing a snowball on the Senate floor as some kind of bizarre demonstration that climate change doesn’t exist.

“Dumb shit is highly contagious, infecting the minds of even the most stable geniuses,” Clooney said, borrowing a phrase Trump once used to described himself. (He then cut to an April clip of the president randomly asserting that windmill noise causes cancer.) “Wow,” the actor deadpanned in response.

“As a result, rampant dumbfuckery now threatens our health, our security and our planet,” he continued. “Your generous contribution to UDUMASS will provide desperately needed knowledge to dumb, fucking idiots on Facebook and Twitter all around the world.”

Twenty dollar donations will be directed toward climate change, with $50 reaching the level of vaccination re-education and $200 teaching “10 dip-shit knuckle-draggers that dinosaurs existed but not at the same time as people.” “Together,” Clooney promised, “we can win the fight against dumbfuckiness.”

Kimmel introduced the segment with a monologue citing the United Nations’ new report that one million plant and animal species are on the verge of extinction due to causes like climate change and pollution. “The Trump administration has done everything they can to do nothing about climate change,” he said. “They just don’t listen to the scientists — a lot of people don’t, and not just when it comes to climate change. Scientific fact is suddenly seen as some kind of partisan scare tactic, and it endangers all of us.”