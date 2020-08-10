George Carlin to Get Two-Part Documentary From HBO and Judd Apatow

HBO Documentary Films, Rise Films and Apatow Productions have announced that a two-part documentary on legendary comedian George Carlin is in the works.

Dubbed “the dean of counterculture comedians,” Carlin (1937-2008) headlined 14 HBO comedy specials and appeared on The Tonight Show more than 130 times during his career. The film will examine his rise to fame and his influence on generations of comics since, featuring interviews with Carlin’s family and friends as well as archival footage.

Judd Apatow will direct the film along with long-time collaborator Michael Bonfiglio, with Joe Beshenkovsky editing, bringing together the same team that created the Emmy Award-winning HBO documentary The Zen Diaries of Gary Shandling. Teddy Leifer and Jerry Hamza serve as executive producers.

“George Carlin’s work becomes more relevant every day,” Apatow said. “It is an honor to be given the opportunity to tell the story of his life and work.”

Kelly Carlin, the comedian’s daughter, added: “Having been the public keeper of my dad’s legacy these last 12 years, I’ve dreamt of the right people appearing at the right moment to give the documentary telling of my father’s story what it deserves — an honoring of his comedic genius and unique cultural impact, while not shying away from his personal struggles and humanity. I’m thrilled that Jerry Hamza and I have teamed up with Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio and Teddy Leifer to make it happen now. May the comedy gods smile up at us as we endeavor to share my dad’s heart, mind and genius with the world.”