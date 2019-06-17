A ‘GLOW’ of Their Own: See Geena Davis as a Swanky Las Vegas Director in Season 3 Trailer

Following the devastating cancellation of their television show, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW) board a bus to Las Vegas in the Season Two finale. In the official trailer for the third season — which airs on Netflix on August 9th — their journey to glitter and glory continues.

Now a nightly live event, the women of GLOW indulge in gambling and booze while headlining at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino. Enter Geena Davis, who plays entertainment director Sandy Devereaux St. Clair. “Have a drink and play a little blackjack on us,” she tells Debbie (Betty Gilpin) while rocking a leopard dress suit. This is Davis’ first time acting alongside a group of badass women since 1992’s A League of Their Own, and no, there’s no crying in wrestling, either.

Also featured in the trailer is Ruth (Alison Brie) confronting inner turmoil. “I have a job and I have a boyfriend,” she tells Debbie. “And somehow, I still feel lost.” A snippet of conversation between Ruth and Sam (Marc Maron) alludes to a possible step forward in their relationship—something the show has been hinting for some time. Oh yeah, and Jackie Tohn’s Melrose threatens to get kicked out of every casino.

Roxette’s “Listen to Your Heart” plays over the trailer, signifying more spectacular 1980s music this season. Hopefully we get another parody, too.