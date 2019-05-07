×
Rolling Stone
Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert Speculate About ‘Game of Thrones’ Starbucks Cup

Late-night fan theories flew after HBO confirmed mysterious cup was a mistake left by craft services

Last Sunday’s Game of Thrones left viewers with a lot to take in. Can Cersei be defeated? Will Lord Varys turn on his queen? And … is Daenerys really drinking from a Starbucks to-go cup? After fans speculated about the blurry object, HBO confirmed that a craft services Starbucks cup was mistakenly left on set during the Winterfell banquet scene.

“I knew there were a lot of Starbucks – I didn’t know they’d expanded to Winterfell,” quipped Jimmy Kimmel.

Likewise, on The Late Show, Stephen Colbert devised an elaborate fan theory for why the cup may have been intentionally left in the shot: “Daenerys is known as the Unburnt. Why? Because her coffee beans are always perfectly roasted and, like all Starbucks customers, her name is constantly misspelled and she’s obsessed with finding a seat,” Colbert said, referring to the Iron Throne.

But no retort was better than Starbucks’ response yesterday:

