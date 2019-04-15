‘Game of Thrones’ Reveals Fate of Ed Sheeran’s Character

Sorry, Eddie. After Ed Sheeran made a much-maligned cameo appearance during the seventh season of Game of Thrones, the HBO series has finally revealed what happened to his character. In the premiere of season eight, the show’s final season, Bronn (Jerome Flynn) discovered that “Eddie” was a victim of dragon fire.

In the season seven premiere viewers came across Sheeran’s character when Arya (Maisie Williams) encountered a group of Lannister soldiers on her way to King’s Landing to kill Cersei. Sheeran was one of those soldiers, much to the amusement of viewers, and his character sang a campfire tune called “Hands of Gold.” Sheeran got a lot of heat for the appearance, so much so that he was forced to delete his Twitter account. He wrote on Instagram, “Had to get off it completely, wasn’t doing anything good for anyone’s sanity. I’m gonna be more present on here and work out things we can all do as a fan base. Love you all, you all rule x.”

In the latest episode, as Bronn was engaging with three naked women, the subject of last season’s battle between the Lannister army and Targaryen forces came up. That battle included a some seriously powerful dragons, one of which apparently caught Eddie in its flames. One of the women quipped, “That boy Eddie came back with his face burned right off. He’s got no eyelids now.” Well, now we know.

Sheeran is one of several musician cameos featured on Game of Thrones. Coldplay’s Will Champion performed “The Rains of Castamere” in season three and Sigur Rós popped up in season four.