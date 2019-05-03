×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Peter Mayhew: A Lost Interview With the Original Chewbacca Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

‘Game of Thrones’: Hear Composer Ramin Djawadi’s Triumphant Song ‘The Night King’

Orchestral piece appears in third episode of Season Eight, “The Long Night”

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi released a stand-alone nine-minute version of “The Night King,” which appears in the third episode of the series’ eighth and final season.

The arrangement opens with a tranquil piano theme that gradually swells to incorporate sawing strings, including a haunting counterpoint melody around the five-minute mark. The piece continues to intensify and recede, peaking with a tempo acceleration in its final minute.

Several critics have praised Djawadi’s score as one of the highlights from the latest episode, “The Long Night,” written by series creators and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Our own Sean T. Collins wrote that Sunday’s installment was “set to a score of muted sound and melancholy melody from composer Ramin Djawadi.”

Game of Thrones‘ six-episode final season continues Sunday, May 5th. The final run, like Season Seven, is largely based on material that author George R. R. Martin revealed to Benioff and Weiss from The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring, the upcoming final novels of his series A Song of Ice and Fire.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad