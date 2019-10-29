‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Starring Naomi Watts Canceled

HBO has pulled the plug on a Game of Thrones prequel project starring Naomi Watts. The planned series was to take place thousands of years before the original show and would’ve been helmed by Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Secret Service, X-Men: First Class, Kickass).

Although the network filmed an entire pilot episode in Northern Ireland earlier this year, HBO ultimately decided not to go forward with the show. However, a second Game of Thrones prequel, focusing on the Targaryen Civil War, is still in the works.

In addition to Goldman as showrunner, the scrapped project featured a woman director (S.J. Clarkson of Jessica Jones) and several female leads alongside Watts, including Naomi Ackie (who will appear in Star Wars IX: The Rise of Skywalker) and Denise Gough (Colette).

In other GoT-related news, the original show creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, have announced that they will no longer be helming a planned Star Wars trilogy. The first installment had been planned for 2022.