‘Game of Thrones’ Cast Answers Hotline for Confused Fans on ‘Kimmel’

Game of Thrones cast members strapped on headsets and belted their khakis on Sunday for a Jimmy Kimmel Live segment called “Game of Phones.” The mock-infomercial showed Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Iwan Rheon and more answering questions from confused fans in a parody of a call center.

“For just $2.99 a minute, our certified experts will give you the answers you can trust,” the infomercial advertised, adding that the call service would also accept deliveries by raven for $5.99. But the cast members’ responses, while fitting for their characters on Game of Thrones, were largely unhelpful.

“I have a crush on my brother, what should I do?” one caller asked Headey, who plays the incestuous Cersei Lannister on the show. “Uh, nothing, it’s illegal and immoral to act on those feelings,” said Headey. “On the other hand, if he’s hot, go for it!”

“Game of Phones” accepts no question too intrusive, including a request for an HBO password. One caller quickly guessed the password for Kristian Nairn, who plays Hodor on the show, to his dismay.

So why are all these Game of Thrones stars working at a call center? Blame a “small but diabolical” clause in their contract that stipulates they must work at Game of Phones for 20 hours a week. That, and mow George R. R. Martin’s lawn for free.