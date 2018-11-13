‘Game of Thrones’ Details Final Season Premiere

The final season of Game of Thrones will arrive in April. HBO shared the timetable in a dramatic new teaser that comprises a montage of some of the most memorable Game of Thrones moments. The clip is part of HBO’s new #ForTheThrone campaign, which will be unveiled in full over the coming months. The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will feature just six episodes. While the show was expected to return this year, two of the series’ stars – Sophie Turner and Liam Cunningham – hinted at the delay before HBO officially confirmed the 2019 arrival.

In an interview with TV Guide last October, Cunningham said, “[The episodes are] definitely going to be bigger and what I hear is longer. We’re filming right up until the summer. When you think about it, up until last season we’d have six months to do ten episodes, so we’re [doing] way more than that for six episodes. So that obviously will translate into longer episodes.”

In anticipation of the final season of Game of Thrones, HBO is planning outdoor events in New York and Los Angeles for its #ForTheThrone campaign. The first kicks off November 27th at Grand Central Station in New York City and will include a limited run of Game of Thrones subway cards.

In September, Game of Thrones picked up its third Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, while the show increased its overall Emmy total to 38 trophies.