'Game of Thrones': Watch the Captivating New Trailer for the Show's Final Season

Season Eight set to premiere April 14th

The armies of Westeros and Esteros prepare for one last fight in the chilling new trailer for the final season of Game of Thrones.

Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) sets the tone for the trailer, which opens with footage of her running through a castle while she says in a voice over, “I know death, he’s got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) returns to Winterfell with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and her trusty dragons, while Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) nervously presides over the throne in King’s Landing. The trailer is packed with plenty of exhilarating action shots, closing with a tense moment of quiet as a massive army awaits an onslaught of White Walkers.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO April 14th at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Season Eight will consist of just six episodes, though some may be as long as 90 minutes.

