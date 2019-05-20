‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Spot Rogue Water Bottle in Finale

Game of Thrones got a lot of flack for leaving a coffee cup in a recent episode and now the series has topped itself with a water bottle in a key scene of the finale. As fans watched the final ever episode of the HBO series, many caught a glimpse of a plastic water bottle behind Samwell Tarly’s foot as the characters discuss the future of Westeros.

The water bottle can be seen at about 46 minutes into the final episode, “The Iron Throne.” As Grey Worm brings Tyrion to the council of Westeros lords and ladies, a glimpse of the bottle can be seen behind Samwell’s foot.

When the writers just want to get over the show and leave a water bottle in the scene #GameOfThrones #watergate2019 #GameOfThronesFinale #starbuckscup all over again pic.twitter.com/p2faKZulS1 — Amandeep Kaur (@AmandeepKaurA) May 20, 2019

After a disposable coffee cup appeared in front of Emilia Clarke’s character, Daenerys Targaryen, HBO responded with a tongue-in-cheek statement. “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake,” HBO said. “Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.” The network has since digitally removed the coffee cup from the episode, which they will likely do with the errant water bottle.

Clarke told the Los Angeles Times the cup was not hers. “I don’t even drink Starbucks,” the actress said. “I have no idea whose it was… The funny thing is in Belfast, there is no craft coffee selling Starbucks. Unless we’ve got the Americans in, some hotshot producer, and then we’ll have Starbucks lying around.” She added, “You’ve never seen a ‘Game of Thrones’ cast member with a Starbucks in their hand because we don’t get them. We don’t get to be like, ‘Yo, somebody go out and get me a mocha choco latte.’ I’ve never had Starbucks.”