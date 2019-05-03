Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ Creators Dodge Final Season Questions on ‘Kimmel’

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss pleaded the Fifth when asked about upcoming final season developments during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday.

Host Jimmy Kimmel came in hot with the questions, asking whether the White Walkers would return, whether Bran knew about what happened to the Night King and whether someone will take the Iron Throne by the end of the season. The questions elicited a “Not gonna answer that,” a “Possibly” and another “Possibly” from Weiss and Benioff.

The two also discussed making phone calls to actors whose characters were being killed off on the show, prompting a silly bit where Weiss called Jason Momoa — who played the Dothraki leader, Khal Drogo in the first season — to give him the belated bad news. “Yeah, I know — I’m Aquaman now,” Momoa deadpanned before hanging up.

Elsewhere in the interview, Weiss and Benioff discussed reading George R.R. Martin’s books for the first time, pitching the show to the franchise creator and having him test their mettle with a surprise question, “Who is Jon Snow’s mother?” The duo got the question right, though there was one other thing Benioff remembered clearly from that meeting: “George had a little bit of butter in his beard — it’s just one of those images that stamps your brain.”