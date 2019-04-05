‘Varys’ on Why Debbie Harry Accompanied Him to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Premiere

Conleth Hill, the actor who plays Varys on Game of Thrones, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday to discuss the show. On the recent Game of Thrones season 8 premiere at Radio City Music Hall, Hill said he received extra tickets to HBO and invited Debbie Harry along.

“Debbie Harry had tweeted, ‘That guy, Varys, played by Conleth Hill, has good taste in music,'” he said.

Hill also discussed his brother, a four-time Emmy-winning sound designer who also works on Game of Thrones, as well as growing up and living in Northern Ireland. Recently, he filmed a scene for the show just down the coast from his house, and Meyers shared two photos of Hill: a selfie from the GoT set in Northern Ireland, and a photo of Hill and his siblings as children, taken on the very same cliffside.

While watching a box set of The Sopranos back in 2001, said Hill, “that white-noise HBO [logo] came on, and I went, ‘That’s the kind of work I wanna do. But I’d have to leave my home and travel halfway across the world.’ If you wait long enough, they’ll come to you.”

Game of Thrones Season Eight premieres April 14th on HBO.