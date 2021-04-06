‘Game of Thrones’ 10th-Anniversary Celebration to Launch on HBO Max

This month, HBO will be commemorating the 10th anniversary of Game of Thrones with the Iron Anniversary, which launched on Tuesday and will last through the end of April.

The celebratory event includes an interactive Game of Thrones spotlight page on the HBO Max streaming service, live now, with over 150 videos of behind-the-scenes extras, cast interviews, clips, and trailers available to subscribers.

The Iron Anniversary will also host a “MaraThrone” marathon challenge, which kicks off with a marathon of Season 1 on April 10th at 10:00 a.m. ET. Fans will be encouraged to binge-watch episode collections of the show in order to raise money for various charities chosen by the Game of Thrones cast members, including Women for Women International, World Central Kitchen, Conservation International, International Rescue Committee (IRC), UNICEF, FilmAid International, SameYou, Royal Mencap Society, National Urban League, and the Trevor Project.

Later in the month, HBO will surprise three couples who held Westeros-themed weddings with special anniversary gifts, including Thrones-themed barrels of wine, custom chalices, and elaborate cakes designed in partnership with local bakeries. Warner Bros. Consumer Products will also be releasing a new line of tie-in products, including a one-of-a-kind Imperial egg by Fabergé, a collection of Mikkeller beers inspired by the series, and several iron-textured Funko Pop figures.

Game of Thrones premiered on April 17th, 2011 and concluded May 19th, 2019, bringing in a total of 45 million viewers in the U.S. and simulcasting in 170 other countries. A prequel series, House of the Dragon, is slated to begin production this year.