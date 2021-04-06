 'Game of Thrones' 10th Anniversary Celebration to Launch on HBO Max - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Set Phasers to Stream: Here’s All the ‘Star Trek’ Content on Paramount+
Home TV TV News

‘Game of Thrones’ 10th-Anniversary Celebration to Launch on HBO Max

Month-long Iron Anniversary event will include “MaraThrone” challenge for charity, an all-new product line, wedding anniversary gifts for superfans

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
game of thrones iron anniversary celebration

Helen Sloan/HBO

This month, HBO will be commemorating the 10th anniversary of Game of Thrones with the Iron Anniversary, which launched on Tuesday and will last through the end of April.

The celebratory event includes an interactive Game of Thrones spotlight page on the HBO Max streaming service, live now, with over 150 videos of behind-the-scenes extras, cast interviews, clips, and trailers available to subscribers.

The Iron Anniversary will also host a “MaraThrone” marathon challenge, which kicks off with a marathon of Season 1 on April 10th at 10:00 a.m. ET. Fans will be encouraged to binge-watch episode collections of the show in order to raise money for various charities chosen by the Game of Thrones cast members, including Women for Women International, World Central Kitchen, Conservation International, International Rescue Committee (IRC), UNICEF, FilmAid International, SameYou, Royal Mencap Society, National Urban League, and the Trevor Project.

Later in the month, HBO will surprise three couples who held Westeros-themed weddings with special anniversary gifts, including Thrones-themed barrels of wine, custom chalices, and elaborate cakes designed in partnership with local bakeries. Warner Bros. Consumer Products will also be releasing a new line of tie-in products, including a one-of-a-kind Imperial egg by Fabergé, a collection of Mikkeller beers inspired by the series, and several iron-textured Funko Pop figures.

Game of Thrones premiered on April 17th, 2011 and concluded May 19th, 2019, bringing in a total of 45 million viewers in the U.S. and simulcasting in 170 other countries. A prequel series, House of the Dragon, is slated to begin production this year.

In This Article: Game of Thrones, HBO

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.