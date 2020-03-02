FX on Hulu Launches With Nick Offerman’s ‘Devs,’ 40+ Other Shows and Miniseries

This article is a part of RS Recommends, an editorial series reviewing products in music and entertainment. Items are independently selected; Penske Media may earn a commission from purchases made from our links.

Fans of FX will now be able to stream the television channel’s full slate of programming online with the launch of FX on Hulu.

Starting Monday, both new and legacy FX shows will find a home on Hulu, with new episodes airing on the streaming platform the day after airing on conventional cable. FX will also premiere original programming on Hulu, the first of which is the Nick Offerman-led sci-fi series Devs, which released its first two episodes exclusively online. The Cate Blanchett miniseries, Mrs. America, and Jeff Bridges,’ The Old Man, will also be premiering on Hulu later this spring.

More than 40 past and current FX shows will also be available on Hulu to start. Viewers will be able to watch FX Originals like American Horror Story, Atlanta, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Fargo, Sons of Anarchy and Justified, among others as part of an on-demand feature. FX is expected to eventually put its full slate of shows, miniseries and movies on the streamer.

Plans for the partnership were first unveiled during a Golden Globes spot in January, with a trailer teasing the FX on Hulu deal. Speaking to reporters at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, FX chairman John Landgraf described the service as a “branded hub on the Hulu platform,” while calling Hulu a “transformative opportunity” for the cable network.

Analysts have positioned the partnership as a way for Disney to better distinguish Hulu from its newer, family-friendly platform, Disney+ (Disney owns both FX and Hulu). The goal, it seems, is to tap into FX’s cadre of more adult fare, while introducing new water-cooler shows to complement Hulu’s existing lineup of Hulu Originals.

New users can access the launch of FX on Hulu right now with a seven-day free trial (the price goes up to $5.99/month after the trial period ends). Like all of Hulu’s programming, viewers will be able to stream FX on Hulu from their computers, phones and tablets.

Prior to this week’s launch, viewers were only able to access FX on cable or through the ad-supported FXNOW app. The app only screened a limited number of episodes and series, however, and not all current shows were made available. The FX on Hulu deal is the first time viewers can stream FX online ad-free.