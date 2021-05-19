‘Friends’ Cast Does Trivia, Returns to Old Set in New Reunion Special Trailer

HBO Max has released the official trailer for its long-awaited Friends reunion, which will air May 27th.

The clip offers an extensive look at what the reunion will entail, starting with a bit of Friends trivia, with David Schwimmer asking the assembled cast who remembers the length of Rachel’s break-up letter to Ross (18 pages — front and back!). The trailer also features the cast revisiting the old Friends sets, sitting down with James Corden for an interview, and reminiscing about early table reads and the media coverage that came with the show’s success.

“I remember one time, I had the news on and on the TV was an aerial shot was each of our houses,” Matt LeBlanc recalls. “And I remember looking at it, going, ‘What the… my roof is a mess!’”

Along with the full original cast — Schwimmer, LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry — Friends: The Reunion will feature special guests like David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

Watch the Friends reunion on HBO Max.