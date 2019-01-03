Watch ‘Friends from College’ Grapple With Betrayal in Season Two Trailer

Netflix comedy series Friends from College will return for its second season on January 11th. The show, which stars Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders and Fred Savage, first premiered in 2017.

The series follows the platonic and romantic relationships of a group of friends who met while attending Harvard. The once tight-knit group became fractured, however, when a long-running affair between Ethan (played by Key) and Lisa (Annie Parisse) was discovered by their spouses as well as the rest of their friends. The second season jumps ahead a year; the friends will have to be together once again for the marriage festivities of Max (played by Savage) and Felix (Billy Eichner). The trailer previews some of the awkward and cathartic moments they experience following last season’s events.

The second season of Friends from College will be eight episodes long and now feature Sarah Chalke (Scrubs, How I Met Your Mother) as a recurring guest star. Last season featured appearances from Kate McKinnon, Ike Barinholtz and Seth Rogen.