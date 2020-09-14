‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Airbnb’: Stay in the Iconic Mansion This Fall

Will Smith will commemorate the 30th anniversary of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air by acting as Airbnb host to the iconic mansion this fall.

For a single night each, groups of up to two Los Angeles residents will be able to stay in Smith’s wing of the mansion for just $30. The five available dates include October 2nd, 5th, 8th, 11th and 14th. Bookings open on September 29th at 11:00am P.D.T.

“YOOOO!! Y’all think we should rent out the Fresh Prince house??” Smith wrote on Instagram. “We’re making it happen with the squad at Airbnb!!”

Guests will have access to Smith’s bedroom, bathroom, poolside lounge and dining room. They’ll be given a pair of Air Jordans to play basketball, spin turntables and be virtually greeted by DJ Jazz Jeff, who will give them pointers on how to spin and scratch.

In adherence to Covid-19 guidelines, guests will have to prove Los Angeles residency and ensure they live in the same household. Airbnb will clean the mansion in accordance with CDC rules and guidelines. Airbnb will make a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia — a charity that supports youth — in honor of the show.

After a brief reunion earlier this spring, the cast will also celebrate the sitcom with a non-scripted anniversary special on HBO Max around Thanksgiving. It will even feature Janet Hubert, the original Aunt Viv, who has been estranged from the cast since leaving the show at the end of Season 3.