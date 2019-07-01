‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’: Preview Mindy Kaling’s Updated Rom-Com in New Trailer

Hulu previewed its revamped version of rom-com Four Weddings and a Funeral with a breezy, snarky first trailer. Mindy Kaling and writer Matt Warburton (Community, The Mindy Project) co-wrote the pilot for the upcoming miniseries based on the 1994 film of the same name starring Hugh Grant.

The clip follows Maya (Nathalie Emmanuel), a political communications director from New York who flies to London for a friend’s wedding. There, she reconnects with three old friends and becomes entangled in their personal crises — from reignited love affairs to social and political scandals. And as the title implies, four weddings and a funeral factor into the show’s storyline.

The trailer highlights the friends’ dynamic: the bubbly Ainsley (Rebecca Rittenhouse), the wisecracking Craig (Brandon Mychal Smith) and the deadpan Duffy (John Paul Reynolds). The series also stars Zoe Boyle, Guz Khan, Sophia La Porta, Harish Patel and Nikesh Patel.

The first four episodes of Four Weddings and a Funeral premiere July 31st on Hulu, with future episodes arriving weekly.