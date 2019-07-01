×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1328: Howard Stern
Read Next Hear Belle and Sebastian's Buoyant New Single 'Sister Buddha' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’: Preview Mindy Kaling’s Updated Rom-Com in New Trailer

Hulu’s miniseries adaptation of 1994 film stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Zoe Boyle

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Hulu previewed its revamped version of rom-com Four Weddings and a Funeral with a breezy, snarky first trailer. Mindy Kaling and writer Matt Warburton (Community, The Mindy Project) co-wrote the pilot for the upcoming miniseries based on the 1994 film of the same name starring Hugh Grant.

The clip follows Maya (Nathalie Emmanuel), a political communications director from New York who flies to London for a friend’s wedding. There, she reconnects with three old friends and becomes entangled in their personal crises — from reignited love affairs to social and political scandals. And as the title implies, four weddings and a funeral factor into the show’s storyline.

The trailer highlights the friends’ dynamic: the bubbly Ainsley (Rebecca Rittenhouse), the wisecracking Craig (Brandon Mychal Smith) and the deadpan Duffy (John Paul Reynolds). The series also stars Zoe Boyle, Guz Khan, Sophia La Porta, Harish Patel and Nikesh Patel.

The first four episodes of Four Weddings and a Funeral premiere July 31st on Hulu, with future episodes arriving weekly.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1328: Howard Stern
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad