Intergalactic Pioneers Set Out to Build Their Own Society in New ‘Foundation’ Trailer

Apple TV+ has released a new teaser for Foundation, it’s upcoming sci-fi series based on the books by Isaac Asimov. The first three episodes of the 10-episode season will arrive September 24th on the streaming platform, with new episodes arriving weekly every Friday.

Set in a futuristic galactic empire, Foundation tells the story of Dr. Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), who predicts the fall of the Empire and takes a band of followers to establish a new society at the edge of the galaxy, christening it The Foundation. The ruling Cleons, a long line of emperor clones led by Brother Day (Lee Pace), hear of Seldon’s attempts to rebuild civilization and declare war on The Foundation in an attempt to reclaim their power.

David S. Goyer, the screenwriter behind the Dark Knight trilogy and Man of Steel, serves as showrunner and executive producer on Foundation, which is the first-ever adaptation of Asimov’s series of novels.

“In the decades since the Foundation series first saw print, Asimov’s prophetic science-fiction work has never been more relevant than it is now,” Goyer said in a statement. “Growing up, I devoured Foundation and dreamed of one day seeing it on screen – but a feature film didn’t seem big enough to embrace the ambition. Thanks to the broader landscape of streaming and a valuable partnership with Apple and Skydance, we are able to bring the series to the screen in a way that truly does it justice.”

He continued: “Foundation has always been at the top of my bucket list and I’m honored I get to play a part in finally bringing it to life. Whether you’re a fan of the novels or simply someone craving a mind-blowing epic, I’m excited to share with you what we’ve created.”