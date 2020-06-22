 'Foundation': Watch Teaser for Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series - Rolling Stone
‘Foundation’: Watch Teaser for Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series

David S. Goyer show, based on Isaac Asimov novel franchise of same name, will premiere in 2021

Apple TV+ offered a dramatic first glimpse at Foundation, the company’s original sci-fi drama series based on the influential Isaac Asimov novels of the same name.

In a new teaser trailer, which premiered Monday at Apple’s 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference, show runner and executive producer David S. Goyer traces the massive impact of the Asimov books on pop culture.

“People have been trying to make Foundation for over 50 years,” he says of the novels, the first of which was published in 1951. “Foundation was an enormous influence for Star Wars. It was the greatest science-fiction work of all time. The story is sprawling; the scope is sprawling. It unfolds over the course of 1,000 years.”

The story follows mathematician Hari Seldon, who develops the theory of psychohistory to predict the future. The series “chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire,” Apple wrote in a statement.

“They’re worried you can predict the future,” Leah Harvey (Salvor) tells Seldon (Jared Harris) in the clip. “They’re worried people believe I can. And they don’t like the future I predict,” the protagonist replies.

The 10-episode Foundation also stars Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann and Cassian Bilton. The show, which recently paused production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will premiere on Apple TV+ in 2021.

