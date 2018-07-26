Rolling Stone

Flight of the Conchords Detail New HBO Concert Special

Watch the New Zealand comedy duo’s video announcement

'Flight of the Conchords: Live at the London Apollo' will air this fall on HBO.

Flight of the Conchords return to HBO for the first time since their eponymous TV series ended in 2009 for a special this fall. The hour-long show, Flight of the Conchords: Live at the London Apollo, will air on October 6th.

The special, which they announced in a teaser video, was recorded live during Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement’s tour stop at Eventim Apollo earlier this year. According to IndieWire, the duo produced the TV concert alongside Mike Martinovich with director Hamish Hamilton at the helm. It will feature new and classic songs.

The New Zealand musical comics starred in their eponymous HBO series from 2007 to 2009. In 2016, they debuted new material during their latest North American tour. The duo’s most recent album is 2009’s I Told You I Was Freaky.

In This Article: Flight of the Conchords

