Flea Gets Sent to a Galaxy Far, Far Away on New ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has added another credit to his surprisingly hefty list of acting roles, popping up in the first two episodes of the new Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The show arrived early on Disney+ Thursday night, May 27, so for those who haven’t had a chance to watch yet, fair warning — spoilers ahead.

In the show, Flea plays a bounty hunter named Vect Nehru, who’s hired by Reva (Moses Ingram) — a Force-sensitive Inquisitor tasked with tracking Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) — to kidnap a very young Princess Leia. While Vect succeeds in his mission, Kenobi successfully hunts the bounty hunter and escapes safely with Leia. As for Vect — well, let’s just say he doesn’t make it past episode two.

While no official clips of Flea’s performance have been uploaded to YouTube yet, one enterprising fan has shared a snippet of the scene where Vect first confronts Leia — and set it to the Chili Peppers classic “Californication.”

Flea has picked up acting roles frequently throughout his music career. He starred alongside Fear singer Lee Ving in Penelope Spheeris’ 1987 film, Dudes, and he famously had a small part in the second and third installment of the Back to the Future franchise. More recently, he’s popped up in everything from Pixar movies (Inside Out, Toy Story 4) to Baby Driver and Queen and Slim.

Another final fun fact: Flea isn’t the first elite bassist to feature in a recent Star Wars spin-off series: Earlier this year, Thundercat scored a small role in an episode of The Book of Boba Fett, playing a modifier who helps save Boba Fett’s bounty-hunting partner, Fennec Shand.